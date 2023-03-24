The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is asking Montanans to submit nominations for the annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards ceremony to be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Capitol Rotunda in Helena.

The event, held during Emergency Medical Services Week May 21-27 and EMS for Children Day on May 24, honors individuals and organizations who provide exemplary service to the state through the EMS system. The theme for the 2023 EMS Week is "EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins."