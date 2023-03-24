The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is asking Montanans to submit nominations for the annual Emergency Medical Services (EMS) awards ceremony to be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Capitol Rotunda in Helena.
The event, held during Emergency Medical Services Week May 21-27 and EMS for Children Day on May 24, honors individuals and organizations who provide exemplary service to the state through the EMS system. The theme for the 2023 EMS Week is "EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins."
DPHHS officials state the intent of this program is to recognize both volunteer and career EMS providers.
A total of six awards will be presented, including:
The EMS Volunteer Provider of the Year Award honors a Volunteer Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of patient care and/or dedication to his or her community.
The EMS Career Provider of the Year Award honors a Career Emergency Care Provider who is exemplary in his or her quality of care and/or dedication to his or her community.
The EMS Service of the Year Award honors a volunteer or paid EMS agency that consistently exhibits dedication to improving patient care through education, injury prevention, community awareness, medical director involvement and cooperation with other emergency service organizations in their community.
The 911 Dispatcher of the Year Award recognize a 911 dispatcher who has shown exemplary performance of duties as the “first, first responder” in medical emergencies.
The EMS Supporter of the Year Award honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional support for an EMS agency or the broader EMS System. This person may be a law enforcement officer, another health care provider, a public official or a community member.
The EMS for Children Pediatric EMS Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence in providing pediatric EMS care and/or education. The nominee should serve as an outstanding role model for colleagues while consistently demonstrating commitment to high-quality, professional EMS care to the pediatric patient.
Nominations must be received no later than Wednesday, April 12, 2023 and can be mailed to Shari Graham, EMS System Manager, PO Box 202951, Helena MT 59620, emailed to sgraham2@mt.gov, or via fax to 406-444-1814.