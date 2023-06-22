disney trip

CHI coordinator Janel Allison, Maddalena Gatti from Italy, Agueda from Spain and Enzo from Brazil having fun on a Disney trip.

Janel Allison has a lot on her plate. Between opening a new business and being a mom, she finds the time to serve as an academic coordinator for Cultural Homestay International, and organization that places exchange students with families who are looking to broaden their cultural understanding by hosting exchange students from around the world.

The organization was founded in 1980. According to their website at chinet.org, “CHI (Cultural Homestay International} is designated by the United States Department of State as a J-1 visa sponsor, and is a proud member of the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel (CSIET), World Youth Student Educational Travel Confederation (WYSE Travel Confederation), WYSE Work Abroad, International Au Pair Association (IAPA) and The Alliance for International Educational & Cultural Exchange.” They offer many programs for teens who want to travel or work abroad, and connect those students with host families. Hosts do not receive any kind of financial incentives in the program.

rushmore

Sara from Italy, Benedetta from Italy, Alanis Bach from France, Aubree Dassinger (Laurel), Rocco from Italy, Nadia from Poland, Coline from Belgium, Shania from Italy and Davide from Italy at a CHI sponsored trip to Mount Rushmore.
mullaney and eva

Amy Mullaney of Laurel welcomes Eva Di Filippo to Montana.
welcome sofia

Keira Winchell, Kylie Winchell, Zach Winchell and Jennifer Winchell welcome Sofia Schatakischwili from Germany to their family.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters