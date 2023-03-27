At 1:18 p.m., an ambulance crew responded to the 400 block of 1st Street Southwest in Park City and transported a female to a hospital.
At 8:24 p.m., police in Park City responded to a complaint that there were people with children using the park on 3rd Avenue Northeast after hours.
March 21
At 9:17 p.m., an officer in Park City assisted a resident who could not find their house keys. The officer sheltered the individual in their patrol vehicle until a set of spare keys could be located.
March 22
At 4:13 a.m., an ambulance crew from Columbus transported a male to St. Vincent hospital.
March 23
At 5:17 p.m., the Park City Fire Department responded to a report of a controlled burn that had burnt out of the intended area. The fire was contained.
March 24
At 8:28 a.m., a caller near Cemetery Road in Park City reported that 4 horses had apparently escaped their enclosure and were running loose on the roadway. A neighbor of the horse's owners assisted in capturing the animals.
March 26
At 3:00 a.m., a Park City resident reported a minor collision on Interstate 90. No injuries were reported and the two motorists exchanged insurance information. The vehicles were reportedly only traveling at 45 m.p.h.
At 3;33 p.m., a caller near Interstate 90 in Park City reported a large emu or ostrich running loose on the frontage road. MHP was advised.
March 27
At 7:18 a.m., a caller reported that 2 semis had spun out on a hill near the Allen Creek underpass on Interstate 90. the driving lane was closed until the vehicles could be moved.