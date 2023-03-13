At 10:30 a.m., police and emergency services responded to the Yegen Hill area of Interstate 90 in Park City to assist with a rollover accident. No injuries were reported.
March 7
At 3:08 p.m., a Molt resident reported that someone had stolen their side-by-side. Police located the vehicle and apprehended a suspect, who was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility following an investigation. The victim of the theft also reported that they had found evidence of a break-in at their parent's home.
At 11:03 p.m., police served a no-trespass notice to one of 4 individuals who were reported to be possibly burglarizing a Park City resident's home on the 100 block of 1st Street Southwest.
March 9
At 8:34 p.m., police investigated a report of a violent disturbance at the Sage Creek Motel in Park City. A male was told to leave the property.
March 11
At 11:12 a.m., Park City Ambulance responded to the 100 block of 5th Avenue Southeast and transported a male to St. Vincent Hospital.
At 11:45 p.m., police in Park City issued an Attempt to Locate notice for a female resident. The woman's family reported that they had not heard from her for several days. No other information is available at this time.
March 13
At 7:58 a.m., police in Park City responded to a report that a caller near Big Sky Way and Pope Road. The caller reported that they had seen a person in a parked vehicle that appeared to be unconscious. Another individual in the vehicle appeared to be intoxicated, according to the caller. Upon investigation, police discovered that one of the people in the vehicle was in violation of a no-contact order. That individual was arrested.