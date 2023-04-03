March 27

  • At 2:05 p.m., police in Park City intervened in a dispute between 2 residents on the 100 block of Schreiner Road. The two parties apologized to each other, and no charges were filed.
  • At 5:41 p.m., police responded to a report that a semi driver was brandishing a gun near the west-bound rest area in Park City. Police made contact with the driver, who reported that a motorist in a F150 was brake-checking them. The semi driver denied the report that they were threatening the driver with a gun.