At 2:05 p.m., police in Park City intervened in a dispute between 2 residents on the 100 block of Schreiner Road. The two parties apologized to each other, and no charges were filed.
At 5:41 p.m., police responded to a report that a semi driver was brandishing a gun near the west-bound rest area in Park City. Police made contact with the driver, who reported that a motorist in a F150 was brake-checking them. The semi driver denied the report that they were threatening the driver with a gun.
March 28
At 10:28 a.m., a caller on the 300 block of 1st Street Northeast in Park City reported that they had hit a gas line as they were digging up a tree. The caller was advised to evacuate the area. The Park City Fire Department responded to the area to assist. MDU was called to the scene to repair the gas line.
March 29
At 2:41 p.m., a caller near Interstate 90 in Park City reported a motorist in a white Volvo who was allegedly swerving all over the road. No actions were taken, as the plate number that was given did not match any existing registration.
March 30
At 4:23 a.m., a caller on the 400 block of 2nd Street Northeast in Park City reported a loud banging sound coming from inside a neighbor's house. The caller said that the banging happens on a consistent basis at around 3:00 a.m. Police will continue to monitor the location.
At 1:56 p.m., an open-line call was received in which a male could be heard in the background behaving aggressively toward a female. MHP officers responded to the 10 block of South Clark Street in Park City to assist a female who reported that they were in fear for their life. The male reportedly left the location but was located by officers the following day. The male was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility under charges of partner/family member assault.
At 6:10 p.m., police in Park City investigated a report of a threat made to students in the school. A juvenile male allegedly threatened to shoot up the school and kill fellow students. The incident is under investigation.
March 31
At 12:39 p.m., a caller on Valley Creek Road in Park City reported that they believed that their mother had been the victim of a scam. The caller reported that their mother had been convinced to send large sums of money and gift cards to an individual claiming to represent Publisher's Clearing House. The alleged scammer claimed that the caller's mother had won a prize but required them to send money and gift cards in order to claim the prize. A stop payment was issued for a check that the victim had sent. The caller was given information on filing a report with the Consumer Protection Agency.
At 5:37 p.m., a caller at the Sage Creek Motel in Park City reported that a family member was behaving aggressively. The caller later called back to report that the family member had calmed down and no assistance was needed.
At 9:58 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 10 near Park City. A motorist was issued a citation for speeding.
April 1
At 11:05 a.m., police in Park City were called to investigate a report of wheels that had been stolen off of a vehicle stored at Brown's Mini Storage. The wheels are reported to be black in color with a mag design. The incident is under investigation.
At 3:05 p.m., Columbus ambulance services transported a male motorist to a hospital. The male had pulled over near the rest area in Park City to seek medical help upon feeling disoriented.
At 5:44 p.m., a police officer in Park City issued citations to a motorist for failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
At 11:26 p.m., a motorist in Park City was issued a citation for speeding.
April 2
At 9:41 a.m., a caller on Trewin School Road in Park City reported that there were 4 dogs harassing a neighbor's cattle. The owner of the dogs was contacted.