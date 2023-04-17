At 11:26 a.m., police responded to the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Park City to investigate a report of a disturbance. A juvenile was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Services in Billings under charges of partner/family member assault.
at 9:07 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to a residence on Hoofprint Lane to assist a male who was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was administered, and emergency personnel were able to revive the male. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital.
April 11
At 8:27 a.m., a caller on the 100 block of Downer Road in Molt reported that they had they had dispatched a dog that had reportedly killed four of their chickens. The caller reported that they were unsure if the dog was still alive, as attempts to find the animal were unsuccessful.
April 12
At 6:25 p.m., police in Park City conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 90. A motorist was issued a citation for speeding.
April 13
At 5:35 p.m., a caller on the 500 block of 1st Street Southeast in Park City reported that an individual known to them had thrown a flower pot at their door. The caller reported that the individual departed the scene in a vehicle, leaving skid marks in their yard. The caller stated that they had captured the incident on video. Police were unable to make contact with the accused.
April 14
At 1:06 p.m., a caller near the 10 block of South Clark Street in Park City requested assistance in investigating a strange smell they had observed in a rental after evicting a tenant. The Park City Fire Department responded to the scene and reported that their gas detection equipment had detected gas at the location. The gas had reportedly been shut off at the location prior to the incident. Responders reported that they opened doors and windows in the rental to air out the building.