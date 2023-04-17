April 10

  • At 11:26 a.m., police responded to the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southwest in Park City to investigate a report of a disturbance. A juvenile was taken into custody and transported to Juvenile Services in Billings under charges of partner/family member assault.
  • at 9:07 p.m., emergency services personnel responded to a residence on Hoofprint Lane to assist a male who was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was administered, and emergency personnel were able to revive the male. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital.