The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between Feb. 27 and March 6. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737. The department also has several pictures of persons of interest posted on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about these individuals may also contact the LPD.
Feb. 28
At 2:34 p.m., officers responded to a report of a theft on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. The suspect attempted to flee in a vehicle, but police were able to make contact with the driver, who was identified as the suspect. A 50 year-old Billings male, Ronnie Lynn Smith, Sr., was arrested for the theft. Smith was also charged with driving with fictitious license plates, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and obstructing a police officer.
March 2
At 11:40 a.m., an attempted theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A juvenile was caught attempting to leave the location without paying for merchandise. The juvenile was issued a formal trespass order, barring them from returning to the location.
March 3
At 9:52 a.m., officers investigated a report of a theft on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. The suspect was located at a pawn shop attempting to sell the stolen items. Police arrested a 50 year-old Laurel male, Blaine Michael Frank, on charges of theft and unsworn falsification of a pawn slip.
At 9:57 p.m., an employee of a business on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road reported that there were items missing from their bag. The individual stated that they thought someone had stolen cards from them while they were at home. The report is under investigation.
At 10:13 p.m., police received a report of a violation of an order of protection