The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between March 7-12. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737.
March 7
At 10:23 a.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco products at Laurel High School via detection by newly installed vape detectors in the bathrooms.
March 9
At 10:37 a.m., vape detection in the bathrooms at Laurel High School resulted in another juvenile being cited for possession of tobacco products.
At 11:40 a.m., police investigated a report of a hit-and-run accident at Kiwanis Park. A juvenile male suspect was located and cited for failure to give notice of an accident, failure to identify, and reckless driving.
At 3:34 p.m., police responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue. A juvenile suspect was located and charged.
At 5:00 p.m., police attempted to serve a warrant on the 2400 block of Atchison drive. The suspect ignored officer's commands and attempted to flee on foot. An officer deployed a taser on a 34 year-old Laurel male, Damien Frank Hernandez, who was subsequently arrested and transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
March 10
At 1:19 p.m., a theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. Multiple individuals reportedly attempted to push carts full of merchandise out of the location without paying. Police were able to locate one of the suspects, a 23 year-old Billings male, Tyler Harris. Harris was charged with theft, and it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
At 6:09 p.m., police investigated a report of an assault on the 1000 block of 6th Avenue. A juvenile male was discovered to be in possession of a wood-handled weapon that was embedded with nails. The Juvenile was arrested for assault with a weapon and transported to Juvenile Detention.