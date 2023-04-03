The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between March 27 and April 2. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737.
March 27
- At 7:38 a.m., police investigated a report of a dog bite on the 200 block of Yellowstone Avenue. The animal in question was quarantined. A 51-year-old Laurel female, Cynthia Cain Sampson, was cited for nuisance aggressive animal, and a leash law violation.
- At 8:57 a.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco products at Laurel High School.
- At 10:15 a.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco products at Laurel High School.
- At 10:17 a.m., police were called to investigate a report of a fraudulent check on the 10 block of 1st Avenue. The incident remains under investigation.
- At 4:55 p.m., Laurel police officers assisted the Billings Police Department in recovering a stolen vehicle on the 2700 block of Lackawanna Lane. An unrelated complaint led to the discovery of the stolen vehicle.
March 28
- At 1:18 p.m., police investigated a report made by a contractor that alleged that another contractor had stolen some equipment from a job site on the 200 block of Foundation Avenue. Both contractors were working on the same site, and a person of interest has been identified.
- At 2:08 p.m., police were called to assist an individual who was allegedly trying to hang themselves on Yellowstone Bridge. A passing pedestrian also assisted in bringing the individual to safety.
March 29
- At 12:08 p.m., a theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. The incident is under investigation.
March 30
- At 7:21 a.m., police responded to the 10 block of 3rd Avenue to investigate a report that a local cleaning business had been the victim of a theft. A truck and a trailer were reported stolen. The truck was later recovered in Billings, but the trailer has not been located.
- At 12:47 p.m., a theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A male suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
- At 1:41 p.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco products at Laurel High School.
- At 7:13 p.m., a traffic stop on the 300 block of South 1st Avenue resulted in a DUI arrest. A 75-year-old Joliet male, Bruce William Fisher, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
March 31
- At 7:49 p.m., a report of a four-wheeler accident near the intersection of 1st Avenue and West Main Street resulted in a DUI investigation. A 23-year-old Arizona male, Bailey Alexis Wright-Matiella, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and careless driving.
April 1
- At 10:38 a.m., police investigated a report of a protection order violation on the 400 block of Southeast 4th Street. A 50-year-old Edgar male, Ronald James Reed, was arrested and detained.
- At 1:30 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Hazel Avenue to investigate a report that a female had taken car keys from a residence and left in the vehicle without the owner's permission. Police are looking for a 34-year-old Laurel woman, Krystal Denise Bennett, in connection with the crime. Bennett also has an outstanding warrant on other charges.
April 2
- At 4:54 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of West Main Street to investigate a report of a partner/family member assault. A female left the scene prior to law enforcement being contacted. The victim of the alleged assault also reported that the female had stolen items and money.