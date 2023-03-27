The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between March 21 and March 27. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737.
March 21
At 4:06 p.m., police responded to a report of a family disturbance on the 600 block of Idaho Avenue. The incident was resolved and no arrests were made.
March 22
At 11:19 a.m., a report of a theft was made from the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. The caller said that 2 suspects had pushed a cart containing merchandise out of the store without paying. 2 suspects have been identified and are also implicated in an ongoing investigation for a series of thefts at the same location. A request for an arrest warrant of the suspects has been submitted.
March 24
At 9:09 a.m., a theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. The same suspects implicated in the March 22 report again allegedly pushed a cart of merchandise out of the store without paying. A request for an arrest warrant of the suspects has been submitted.
At 12:32 p.m., police investigated a report of forgery on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A fake 100 dollar bill was used to purchase merchandise. At least one suspect has been identified, and the incident is under investigation.
March 27
At 8:57 a.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco products at Laurel High School.
At 9:55 a.m., a juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco products at Laurel High School.
At 10:58 a.m., a Laurel bank reported an attempted forgery involving checks that had been stolen out of an out of an out-of-state individual's mailbox. The suspect had attempted to alter the amount on the check.