The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between April 4-10. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737.
April 4
- At 2:13 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. The report centered around a previous report of a purse that was stolen at a business in the Billings Heights. A stolen credit card from that incident was reportedly used at the Laurel business, but was denied because the victim had reported it stolen. The incident remains under investigation.
- At 2:47 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Topeka Drive to investigate a report of 3 dogs that were running loose. One of the dogs became aggressive toward police. Two Laurel residents, 39-year-old Andrew Lane Harlow, and 29-year-old Allison Ruth Harlow, were cited with 3 counts of leash law violations, 3 counts of no tags, and 1 count of aggressive nuisance animal.
- At 4:01 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Atchison Drive to investigate a report of disorderly conduct. A 46-year-old Laurel male, Fredrick Allen Hajek, was cited with disorderly conduct and littering after he had reportedly up-ended a city garbage bin on the street. City crews were dispatched to clean up the garbage.
- At 11:59 p.m., police responded to a report of trespass to an unlocked vehicle on the 1000 block of Penn Circle. Items were reported stolen from the vehicle.
April 5
Police were dispatched to investigate several reports of unlawful entry to unattended parked vehicles. The suspect in these crimes has been identified and charges are pending.
- At 7:57 a.m., a resident on the 2500 block of Topeka Drive reported that items had been stolen from their vehicle.
- At 8:23 a.m., another resident on the 2500 block of Topeka Drive reported that items had been stolen from their vehicle.
- At 8:25 a.m., a resident on the 2700 block of Topeka Drive reported that several items had been stolen from their vehicle.
- At 9:47 a.m., a resident on the 2400 block of Topeka Drive reported that a firearm was stolen from their vehicle
- At 1:07 p.m., police investigated a report of theft and vandalism on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. 2 suspects have been identified and charges are pending.
- At 6:35 p.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on the 200 block of East 5th Street. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old male, Eric Allen McKenzie, on charges of partner/family member assault.
April 6
- At 9:01 a.m., a juvenile who is on probation was discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and intoxicating substances at the Laurel Police Department.
- At 9:30 a.m., a theft was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
- At 10:11 a.m., a theft was reported on the 900 block of Piper Loop. Two individuals who are known to the victim allegedly stole items and attempted to sell them at a pawn shop. The suspects have been identified and charges are pending.
- At 10:18 a.m., two suspects in previous thefts at a business on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road reportedly entered the location despite being served with no-trespass orders. Police were able to apprehend the suspects, a 28-year-old Billings male, Jadon Dean Lafromboise, and a 27-year-old Billings female, Leona Charlyne Kindness, and they were arrested on charges of criminal trespass and theft.
- At 1:56 p.m., a resident on the 200 block of East 8th Street reported that the rear window of their truck had been broken out. The incident is under investigation.
- At 3:55 p.m., a resident on the 500 block of Juniper Avenue reported that they had been the victim of a scam. They reportedly sent gift cards to an individual who had contacted them via a pop-up window on their computer. The scammer claimed that their computer had been infected with a virus and offered to remove the virus in exchange for gift cards.
April 7
- At 5:55 p.m., police received a complaint of an intoxicated male who was walking through the alley near the 700 block of West Main Street. The male was reportedly shouting profanities. Upon investigation, police discovered that the individual was wanted on a felony warrant in Washington State. A 57-year-old Billings male, Jerry Lee Keller, attempted to use a false name and became combative with officers before he was detained and transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
April 8
- At 9:19 p.m., police received a report of an intoxicated driver from the 700 block of West Main Street. The report indicated that the driver had hit 2 vehicles as they were attempting to leave a local tavern. Police located the driver, a 42-year-old Laurel male, Jonathan Michael Hicks. The male was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no insurance, failure to give notice of an accident, and failure to leave identification at the scene of an accident.
- At 11:48 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Main Street and 6th Avenue. After an investigation, a 24-year-old Billings male, Antonio John Donez-Arstein, was charged unlawful possession of marijuana, marijuana products, or marijuana paraphernalia in motor vehicle on the highway.
April 9
- At 10:26 a.m., police investigated a report that a driver had found a throwing axe embedded in the front of their vehicle at the intersection of East 6th Street and Juniper Avenue. The driver believed that the axe had been thrown at the vehicle as they were driving.
- At 5:55 p.m., a resident on the 600 block of 2nd Avenue reported that a firearm had been stolen out of their unattended vehicle.
April 10
- At 6:33 a.m., police investigated a report from a resident on the 300 block of South Washington Avenue involving a phone scam. The caller was reportedly scammed out of some Bitcoin.
- At 9:25 a.m., a resident on the 200 block of South Washington Avenue reported that their ATV trailer had been stolen. The incident is under investigation.