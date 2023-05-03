The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between April 24 and May 1. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737.
April 24
At 12:05 p.m., police attempted to serve a warrant on a 46-year-old Laurel male, Fredrick Allen Hajek, but were unsuccessful when the male would not vacate his residence. Later, the male left his residence on a motorcycle. The male eluded officers but was eventually apprehended on the corner of West Maryland Lane and 5th Avenue. Hajek was charged with eluding officers, driving a motorcycle with a suspended or revoked license, no motorcycle endorsement, failure to yield right-of-way, and a probation violation. Police also served the $25,000 warrant, and transported the male to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
April 25
At 2:08 p.m., police assisted out-of-state law enforcement agencies in recovering a vehicle that was stolen in Riverton, WY and found on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road.
At 4:17 p.m., police investigated a report of fraud from a resident on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. The resident reportedly responded to emails that were fraudulently attributed to a law firm in Bozeman. The emails asked the resident to send Bitcoin in exchange for services that did not actually exist.
April 27
At 3:09 p.m., a vehicle that was stolen in Billings was recovered on the 800 block of Bristol Way. Parts had been reportedly removed from the vehicle. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.
April 28
At 2:46 a.m., shots were reportedly fired into a residence on the 2400 block of Lackawanna Lane. No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
At 9:54 a.m., a resident reported that their ATM card had been used to withdraw funds from an ATM machine. The incident is under investigation.
April 29
At 3:54 p.m., officers investigated a report of theft on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A male and a female were observed stealing items at the location. The incident is under investigation.
At 6:22 p.m., police investigated a report that a motorist had crashed into a power pole near West 12th Street and 6th Avenue. A 22-year-old Laurel male, Dylan Ray Lindgren, was subsequently arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and 2nd offense reckless driving.