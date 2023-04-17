The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between April 10 and April 15. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737.
April 10
At 6:33 a.m., officers investigated a report of fraud on the 300 block of South Washington Avenue. The reporting party stated that they had received a call from someone who claimed to be a member of upper management at their place of employment. The scammer reportedly told the employee that they needed them to cover shipping costs for an order using crypto-currency.
At 8:56 a.m., police investigated a report of a stolen utility trailer on the 200 block of South Washington Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
April 11
At 5:38 a.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on the 500 block of West Maryland Lane. A 33-year-old Wyoming woman, Nicole Ann Cantu, was arrested on charges of partner/family member assault and transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
April 12
At 2:46 p.m., a hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A male suspect and a vehicle have been identified and charges are pending.
April 14
At 7:20 p.m., a hit and run collision involving an unoccupied vehicle was reported on the 300 block of 1st Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
April 15
At 1:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 8th Avenue and West 6th Street. After an investigation a 51-year-old female, Chrisann Lynn Hart, was arrested on a charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.