The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Ryan Michael Harris, theft-unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $185, and deceptive practices less than $1,500, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $175.
Timothy Edward Ewing, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $35, and fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, misdemeanor, $525, and reckless driving, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $525.
Anthony Alexis Yandall, speeding, misdemeanor, $85.
Steve Bradley Rangel, speeding, misdemeanor, $85.
Brian Earl Bolton, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Amber Dawn Riddle, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
James Arthur Cooper, right-of-way violation-failure to yield to all vehicles on the highway, misdemeanor, $85.
Mason Patrick Seymore, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Casey James Vogel, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Luis Alberto Feliz Lugo, speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Dylan Ray Lindgren, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $1,085, and reckless driving, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $325.
Eric Glen Calhoun, no tags, $50, and dog at large, $50.
Ethan Michael Allsop, speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Sean C. Gaulman, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285.
Allison Ruth Harlow, nuisance dog, 5th offense, $500, and dog at large, 5th offense, $300, and no tags, 5th offense, $300, and dog at large, 4th offense, $500, and no tags, 4th offense, $500, and dangerous animal, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $500, and dog at large, 6th offense, $500, and no tags, 6th offense, $500, and failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, 1st offense, $100, and dog at large, 5th offense, $500, no tags, 5th offense, $500, and failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, 1st offense, $100.
Matthew John Melle, careless driving, misdemeanor, $135.
James Albert Hall, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285.
Loraine Ban Grist, right of way violation-failure to yield to vehicle on the right, misdemeanor, $85.
