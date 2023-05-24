The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Matthew Christopher Brown, theft-unauthorized control over property, 3rd offense, misdemeanor, $485.
Joshua Michael Ray, careless driving, misdemeanor, $85.
Devin Oneil White, nuisance dog, $100, and dog at large, $100, and dog at large, $50, and no tags, $50.
Robert Lee Giesick, Jr., operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Kelly Roy Coleman, speeding, misdemeanor, $65, and stop sign violation, misdemeanor, $75, and stop sign violation, misdemeanor, $75.
Valerie R. Ordile, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Orion D. Remington, violation in a construction zone, misdemeanor, $95.
Alan Keith Turner, speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Shadan Acsa Lafrance, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Alejandro Martinez, speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Jeremy Lynn Johnson, speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Kimberly Aleen Cleary, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Trent Obrian Saunders, speeding, misdemeanor, $65, and operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $75.
Aaron R. Sams, speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Darrin Scott Ranallo, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285, and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $275.
Mead Bart Dana, Jr., operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
