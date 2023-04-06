The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Chelsey Elizabeth Peycke, theft-unauthorized control over property, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $435.
Mariah May Odell, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $135.
Tarria Lee Litzsinger, reckless driving, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $185, and owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $275.
Kelsey Lauren Worden, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285, and speeding, misdemeanor, $65.
Tylee Larae Murphy, speeding, misdemeanor, $65, and operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $75.
Bryant Neal Nutting, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Cody Garret Hammel, speeding, misdemeanor, $65, and operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $25, and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $675.
Rebecca Lynn White, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $35.
Larry Clay King, driving without a valid drivers license, misdemeanor, $135.
Adam David Ruff, speeding, misdemeanor, $95.
Mandy Thae Wolfe, driving without a valid drivers license, misdemeanor, $135.
Deagan Andrew Clausen, violating speed limit near school or senior citizen center, misdemeanor, $95.
Beth Nichole Hoferer, violating speed limit near school or senior citizen center, misdemeanor, $135.
Grace Dawn Frazer, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Dylan Roger Stocks, violating speed limit near school or senior citizen center, misdemeanor, $135.