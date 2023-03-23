The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Nicole Kasandra Minor, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, misdemeanor, $75, and disorderly conduct, misdemeanor, $85.
Cheyton Hunter Sechler, habitual offender operating motor vehicle, misdemeanor, $335, and reckless driving, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $325.
Vincent Anthony Diflorio, driving without a valid drivers license-has never possessed, misdemeanor, $285, and owner permitting operation of a vehicle without liability insurance, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $375.
Sky M. Thurston, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $1085.
Jillian Ashlyn Mollerstrom, theft-unauthorized control over property, $235.
Jennifer Faye Hupp, driving without a valid drivers license, misdemeanor, $235.
Jeffrey Joseph Lyon, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, $85.
Willa H. Winchell, failure to obey red traffic signal, misdemeanor, $85.
Lynn Marie Demarais, dog at large, $50, and no tags, $50.
Gage Jackson Moore, violating speed limit near school or senior citizen center, misdemeanor, $75.
Paul Lee Karch, operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $85.
Chloe Wilhelmina Flynn, failure to yield to approaching traffic when making left turn, misdemeanor, $85.
Callie Marie Muir, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285.
Jillian Ashlyn Mollerstrom, theft-unauthorized control over property, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $335.
Derrick Randall Verbal, careless driving, misdemeanor, $85, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage over $1000 without permission from a law enforcement officer, $275, and failure to give notice of accident by quickest means with apparent damage over $1000, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $275.