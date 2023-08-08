The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Bruce William Fisher, operation of a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $685.
Fredrick Allen Hajek, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $185, and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285, and fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, misdemeanor, $535, and right of way violation-failure to yield to authorized emergency vehicle/police vehicle, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $325, and no motorcycle endorsement, $125.
Chastyn John Peterson, operating a non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $685.
James Lloyd Furrow, owner permitting operation of a vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285, and operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $75.
Troy A. Mickulin, partner/family member assault-causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to partner or family member, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $585, and negligent endangerment involving substantial risk of death or serious injury, misdemeanor, $575.
Danial Wyane Hendrickson, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor, $285.
