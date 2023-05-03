The following reports are cases deposed by the Laurel City Court. The reports summarize the sentences imposed by the Laurel City Court. The Supreme Court software program does not always reflect the actual total of fines and fees, so a minor variation may report.
Eugene Alfred Sawyer Jr., driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $385, and speeding, misdemeanor, $55.
Michael E. Patenaude, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, 1st offense, misdemeanor, $285, and owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $375, and operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, misdemeanor, $75.
Antonio John Donez Arstein, speeding, misdemeanor, $55, and unlawful possession of marijuana, products, or paraphernalia in motor vehicle on highway, misdemeanor, $75.
Keith Lee Ketola, speeding, misdemeanor, $55.
Lyndsay Nicole Mallette Bond, speeding, $65.
Shannon Patrick Keele, speeding, misdemeanor, $85.
Carmyn M. Stinson, speeding, misdemeanor, $55.
William D. Clairday, speeding, misdemeanor, $85.
Adam David Ruff, speeding, misdemeanor, $55.
Michael E. Patenaude, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, 2nd offense, misdemeanor, $435, and operating without liability insurance in effect, 4th offense, misdemeanor, $525, and operating a vehicle with license plates not properly displayed, misdemeanor, $75.