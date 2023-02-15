On February 3, the jazz band from Laurel High School went to Montana State University in Billings to take part in the jazz festival.
The MSUB jazz festival has become a tradition. The event is non-competitive and focused on giving musicians the opportunity to learn and love new types of jazz music. From 7 to 9pm all different types of bands and groups of jazz gave a performance in the Petro Theater.
It was very special for our students because this event was an amazing opportunity to get tips to play better, listen to jazz bands and meet some artists. A lot of other students were present, schools from Bozeman, Columbia Falls, Sydney and even some college students from MSUB participated in this festival.
Alexa Caswell, a senior at LHS and member of the jazz band for three years, shared her experience with us: ”The atmosphere was really cool, it was nice to hang out with everyone.” For her, the festival was special and unique because the jazz band got the opportunity to learn about the things they need to improve and they were adjudicated by very cool and important jazz artists.
Aiden Felker and Caleb Trostle, both members of the jazz band for four years, gave us their feedback about this experience. They learned a lot of tips to play with different settings and also different symbols. It was very helpful and encouraging to see how they are able to play very loud and showed their trust in each other. They met some cool artists like John Roberts. He was born in a small town in Montana and works at MSUB with his band. For our students, it was interesting to see how successful he is. Felker says that the atmosphere was pretty relaxed with a lot of jazz musicians. Trostle added that it was also very competitive. For them it was a unique experience, “it’s not every day that you get the opportunity to watch a bunch of schools play music and meet some cool artists,” Trostle said.
It was a very unique and a good opportunity for our LHS students to participate in this festival. It gives them confidence and encouragement to continue to grow in their musicianship.