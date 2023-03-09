Code Girls United invites judges and sponsors to support the Northwest Regional Competition in April 2023. The virtual event allows teams of two to five girls in fourth through eighth-grade to demonstrate their technical skills, teamwork and business skills to qualified community leaders. The competition offers scholarship prizes of $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000.

 “Code Girls United puts the power of business and computing in the hands of these girls,” Marianne Smith, founding member of Code Girls United, said. “The NW Regional Competition allows them to showcase these skills and see tangible results from their hard work.”