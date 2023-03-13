Marianne Smith noticed that there were not very many women enrolling for the Computer Science classes she was teaching at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell. 

"When I was going to engineering school, there were no women, but this was 40 years later," says Smith. 

Code Girls United offers learning opportunities in technology for elementary-aged girls.
App Inventor is a computer program that makes it easier for kids to learn coding.