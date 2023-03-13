Marianne Smith noticed that there were not very many women enrolling for the Computer Science classes she was teaching at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell.
"When I was going to engineering school, there were no women, but this was 40 years later," says Smith.
Considering the veritable surplus of tech jobs that are out there, she found the lack of women students perplexing.
"There's all these jobs, Why aren't women taking these classes?"
Casting all ideas of gender roles aside, Smith recognized that women weren't seeking employment in tech jobs, and decided to do something about it. A friend had a daughter who had seen a technology learning program in Seattle, WA, and the idea to create a coding education platform for Montana's elementary-age girls was born.
Coding is the process by which people are able to communicate with computers, a kind of mathematical language that tells all of these new electronic gadgets that have sprung up in the last 20 years what to do. If you own a smartphone, you are holding in your hand the product of years of research and development into that special language. All of your social media, maps, calendars, and other apps are governed by code, and people who develop that language are among some of the highest paid professionals in the world today. According to Smith, most of those people are men. She felt that it was time to jump-start the presence of women in the quickly expanding world of coding and technology jobs.
"We said, we're just going to do it," says Smith. "We started in the basement of Sykes restaurant here in Kalispell."
Smith was joined by other professionals who had backgrounds in computer science, business, and teaching. The group formed Code Girls United, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating 4th-8th grade girls about opportunities in technology.
"We came up with this program where the first half of the school year is focused on teaching computer science concepts using a program called App Inventor," says Smith. Developed by professors at MIT, this learning tool is geared toward young people, and focuses on the fun aspects of creating their own smartphone app. Using this program, Smith and her colleagues could teach participants the basic principles of design and app functionality in a way that did not involve a lot of typing, because App Inventor is set up to me use a simpler coding format.
During the second half of the school year, girls are divided into teams and given the directive to create an app that addresses a problem within their community. The girls also have to complete a business plan as part of the process. At the end of the program, the groups of girls present their design at a regional competition, where winners can receive prize money in the form of scholarships.
"The goal is to teach the girls how they can use technology to solve a problem that they care about," says Smith. "We're trying to appeal to a broad base of girls, and the girls who would see it as more of a boy thing."
The United Way of Montana sponsored Laurel's own chapter of Code Girls United this last fall, but the program folded when the teacher became unable to participate. Smith says that the organization is still looking for someone to fill that spot. She says that the main requirement for anyone who may be interested in the position is the ability to manage kids. The technical aspects of the curriculum are not as intimidating as one might think.
"If you can hook up a printer, we can teach you how to teach this," says Smith.
For more information about Code Girls United, visit www.codegirlsunited.org, or email Marianne Smith at m.smith@codegirlsunited.org.