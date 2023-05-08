Many of Laurel High’s student clubs have been very busy lately, celebrating the upcoming end of the year. Classes from all disciplines have had the opportunity to get out of the building and apply what they’ve learned in the real world.
In the month of April, science teacher Hannah Kellinger took two of her classes on a field trip to the Montana Zoo. Kellinger brought these classes to enlighten them on the topic of conservation. The classes were taught how to prevent wasting resources. The Zoo guides brought students around the park to show them the animals.
Shae Goeke said, “This trip was an overall good learning experience.” Other students talked about how the tigers were extra hyper and seemed to be playing with them through the glass, and they also talked about the birth of new wolverine babies and how adorable they were. “It’s always a good day to see baby animals,” Kellinger said.
Going in the opposite direction of the Zoo, Jennifer Painter’s ProStart class took a field trip to MSU in Bozeman. Although the class did not participate in any competitions because of a sudden change in teachers, they did receive a large tour of the college's culinary classes. Students were also introduced to all the cooking classes the college has to offer.
While in Bozeman, the class got a chance to visit and eat at a restaurant called Revelry. Revelry is described as a “casual gathering place with hearty eats”. The restaurant's menu ranged from burgers and pork chops to shrimp and pasta. The students described it as some of the best food they have ever had. Tory McVail, a famous chef who has been featured on Top Chef, The Today Show, Food Network, Turner South, and the Travel Channel, is also the executive chef and culinary director of Revelry. He is also known for winning a James Beard Award in 2009 for best chef in the South and is the executive chef of two other downtown Bozeman restaurants.
McVail got a chance to converse with Laurel’s students. He told them “Don’t work to be the second best, only work to be the first best, because when you work for the second best you become the second best.” McVail also told them that he grew up on a small farm and had to work very hard to make it to where he is today. Before the students got to order their own meals off the menu, he served them pork rinds, broccoli soup, sausages, cheeses, and cauliflower bites. Jahmila Guiterrez, a prostart member, said, "Tory was a really nice guy and gave us good advice. I had seen him on the cooking channel and was very excited to meet him.”
The final field trip offered lately was sponsored by Ceilon Aspensen, the Laurel High School art teacher, who took the Art Club on a field trip to the pictograph caves in Billings. The class voted on a few different places and came to the decision to tour the caves. The adventure took place on April 28, and was a blast for all students able to attend. Sophomore attendee Kaitlin Nelson said, “The trip was very enjoyable and a great experience, The caves weren't actually caves, it was more like mountain sides, but it was very interesting.”
A tour guide showed the students all kinds of wildlife in the area and different food and herbs that could be found in the wilderness, along with the ancient pictographs. The Art Club funded the trip by selling chocolates and flowers for Valentine's Day, as well as selling St. Patrick’s Day baskets. Overall, this trip was very successful in fulfilling the enjoyment of Laurel High School art students, and it provided them with a nice break from the classroom environment.