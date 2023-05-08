Many of Laurel High’s student clubs have been very busy lately, celebrating the upcoming end of the year. Classes from all disciplines have had the opportunity to get out of the building and apply what they’ve learned in the real world.

In the month of April, science teacher Hannah Kellinger took two of her classes on a field trip to the Montana Zoo. Kellinger brought these classes to enlighten them on the topic of conservation. The classes were taught how to prevent wasting resources. The Zoo guides brought students around the park to show them the animals.