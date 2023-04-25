Clean-up day scheduled for April 29 at South Pond Apr 25, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Laurel Lions Club is having a clean-up day on April 29 at South Pond. It starts at 10 a.m. Anyone who can come and help out, please do. Participants are asked to bring their own tools. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now Project to reconstruct West Railroad Street in Laurel underway Laurel Police Department issues statement on early morning accident Stillwater County Sheriff's report for April 17-24 Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form