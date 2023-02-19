In a meeting held on Feb. 14, Laurel City Council members approved a resolution entering into an agreement with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to continue to provide services for animal control in the city. The agreement solidifies a fee structure for use of the facility. In previous years, the shelter has provided housing for animals to the city free of charge.
"Historically we have utilized Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they have not charged us anything that I'm aware of for 23 years," says Chief of Police Stan Langve in his address to council.
Going forward, the City of Laurel will be assessed a yearly fee of $5,000 for use of the shelter. The new contract is only for dogs, but can be modified if the needs of the city change. The agreement also gives Laurel Animal Control the ability to make use of veterinary services provided by the shelter in cases where a dog needs medical care. Laurel Animal Control does not currently have such a resource in place. The shelter has also formalized agreements with the City of Billings, and recently negotiated terms with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office that provide similar services. Council members approved the resolution in an 8-0 vote.
Other Council items included:
• The Council approved a resolution allowing Mayor Dave Waggoner to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the Operation and Cost Sharing for Public Transportation Services with the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County.
• The Council approved 7-1 a resolution allowing Mayor Waggoner to accept a service order from ClearGov, Inc., a company that provides computer software intended to assist with organizing the city budget. Constituent concerns over the program's cost of $10,000 for a three-year license was enough to make council member Michelle Mize vote no on the resolution. Strecker says that the initial cost of the program is a discounted rate down from $21,000 per year.
• Council members voted 8-0 on a series of resolutions involving improvements to computer-driven controllers at Laurel's Wastewater Treatment Plant, upgrades and repairs to the Elm Lift Station, and an amendment to the Task Order for KLJ Engineering to conduct an engineering report for Laurel's water system.
• Council members voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Dylan Figg and Collin White to Laurel Emergency Medical Service. Both appointees recently received EMT licenses, and White is an Emergency Department Tech at St.Vincent Hospital.
The Laurel City Council meets every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Laurel City Hall, and meetings are open to the public. The meetings are also live-streamed on the City of Laurel Facebook page, located at www.facebook.com/cityoflaurelmontana.