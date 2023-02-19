In a meeting held on Feb. 14, Laurel City Council members approved a resolution entering into an agreement with the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to continue to provide services for animal control in the city. The agreement solidifies a fee structure for use of the facility. In previous years, the shelter has provided housing for animals to the city free of charge.

"Historically we have utilized Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter and they have not charged us anything that I'm aware of for 23 years," says Chief of Police Stan Langve in his address to council.