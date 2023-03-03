Laurel hiking enthusiasts have a new place to stretch their legs. Last week, the City of Laurel contracted Forestry Fuels And Fire, a Billings firm who performs a landscaping technique known as forestry mulching to create a walking trail around the popular park. Forestry mulching involves the use of specialized machines that turn vegetation into a dense covering on the ground, effectively clearing the area of overgrowth. The process is performed on-site, eliminating the need to carry away unwanted material.
The new path starts at the south end of the park, cutting through the wooded area at the east end before it turns to the north and comes back along the river, ending at the boat dock. The mulching equipment leaves a natural path that is ten feet wide.
"As you're walking around, deer will run in front of you," says Mayor Dave Waggoner. "We're also going to have, I think, three turnouts. The Lions and the Rotary want to put benches there. As people walk around they can stop and sit down and watch the river go by."
Mayor Waggoner says that the contractor with Forestry Fuels And Fire offered a significant discount for the service. "He wants to see it done," says Waggoner.
The new walking path is a work in progress. Residents will see the area develop as refinements are made. The city plans to use logs and branches that residents bring to the container site as additional mulch in areas that did not get covered by the forestry mulching process. Workers will put the discarded wood through a chipper machine that the city currently has on hand, and use the end result to lay down eight to ten inches of additional mulch in those areas. Some large logs will be set in place to provide seating until benches can be made.
'We want that park to really pop this year," says Waggoner.