Laurel hiking enthusiasts have a new place to stretch their legs. Last week, the City of Laurel contracted Forestry Fuels And Fire, a Billings firm who performs a landscaping technique known as forestry mulching to create a walking trail around the popular park. Forestry mulching involves the use of specialized machines that turn vegetation into a dense covering on the ground, effectively clearing the area of overgrowth. The process is performed on-site, eliminating the need to carry away unwanted material. 

The new path starts at the south end of the park, cutting through the wooded area at the east end before it turns to the north and comes back along the river, ending at the boat dock. The mulching equipment leaves a natural path that is ten feet wide.