Two Laurel paraeducators have resigned, but the rest of the paraeducators and aides who internally reapplied for their positions in May kept jobs in Laurel Public Schools.

Laurel Superintendent Matt Torix said cuts were needed because of a reduction in state funds due to an enrollment drop of 200 students over the past five years. On May 18, Torix asked that the aides and paras reapply internally for their jobs in order to evaluate each person, based on seniority. The union bargaining unit, which includes regular classroom aides, bus aides, and special needs aides, mandates that seniority be the deciding factor.

