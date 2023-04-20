Carbon County Republican Women to hold lunch meeting May 3 Apr 20, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carbon County Republican Women will have a lunch meeting on Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. at the Fort at Rockvale.Lunch will be with Jeremy Mygland and, tentatively, Rep. Matt Rosendale will attend for a Meet & Greet. A business meeting with follow lunch. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Job Market Food Trending now Altana Federal Credit Union donates $5,000 to Laurel Splash Park Get ready for some hillbilly fun in LHS production Avian flu discovered in Montana backyard poultry flock Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form