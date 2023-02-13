Buzzing for good behavior at West Elementary

Abigail Molm surrounded by students as they play board games.

 Photo By Full Throttle Staff

On January 25, West Elementary had a Buzz day. A Buzz day entails a variety of different activities hosted by students of Laurel High School that functions as an incentive for the elementary schoolers. Students of West Elementary get rewarded with a day off from school assignments and get to do activities for their hard work and exponentially good behavior, and it’s a great community builder. Some of the activities included 2-Hand Touch Football, Karaoke/Dancing, Drawing, Board/Card Games, etc.

A group of footballers volunteered to organize an activity. Cole Austin, Cameron McAllister, Trey Hull, Cody Dennis, Ashton Ulschak, and Tanner Schwend hosted the 2-Hand touch Football activity. They set up a field outside and split the group of students into two groups and played football. “It was a great way to get the kids outside and doing something that they enjoy,” Hull said.