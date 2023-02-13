Buzzing for good behavior at West Elementary

On January 25, West Elementary had a Buzz day. A Buzz day entails a variety of different activities hosted by students of Laurel High School that functions as an incentive for the elementary schoolers. Students of West Elementary get rewarded with a day off from school assignments and get to do activities for their hard work and exponentially good behavior, and it’s a great community builder. Some of the activities included 2-Hand Touch Football, Karaoke/Dancing, Drawing, Board/Card Games, etc.
A group of footballers volunteered to organize an activity. Cole Austin, Cameron McAllister, Trey Hull, Cody Dennis, Ashton Ulschak, and Tanner Schwend hosted the 2-Hand touch Football activity. They set up a field outside and split the group of students into two groups and played football. “It was a great way to get the kids outside and doing something that they enjoy,” Hull said.
Another activity that LHS students set up was making slime. This activity was set up by the student council at Laurel High school. Kaitlin Koch, Michael Moorman, and Reegan Nagy were at the helm. Making slime entails mixing one cup of white glue and a tablespoon of baking soda. They were allowed to mix in whatever color of food coloring they wanted. Nagy stated, “It seemed like the kids really enjoyed making slime. It was a great way to bring out the creativity within the kids.”
Board and Card games were another activity that the students enjoyed during their Buzz day. They played Go Fish, UNO, and also played board games including; Chutes and Ladders, Candy Land, Sorry, and Connect Four. This activity was hosted by the National Honor Society members Isaiah VanBallegooyen, Taylor Hart, Wesley Tschacher, and Abigail Molm. “It helped us to bring all of the kids together and participate in some of the games. We taught the kids how to play a variety of different games,” said VanBallegooyen.