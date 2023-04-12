Laurel High’s La Cuisine and Pro Start classes have been working hard for the last month preparing cookies for Bunny Bingo. Bunny Bingo has become a tradition at Laurel High School. Every year on the last day of school before Easter break the whole school plays bingo for a chance to win a cookie. Student Council used to buy the cookies they gave out to the winners, but they decided it was a better idea for Laurel students to bake them instead! Not only are the cooking classes working hard to prepare, but the Student Council also makes sure everything is planned out and ready. When the day comes to play bingo Student Council members will be in charge of handing out the cookies at each cookie station.
Lori Hodges, the librarian and Student Council co-advisor, says that they have been doing this activity for 5 years. Hodges said, “The school needed some fun.” She mentioned that they got the idea from a conference and decided that it’s a fun activity that everyone in the school can be a part of. The more advanced cooking class called ProStart has been cooking and preparing cookies since March 5. There are almost 10 different flavors of cookies prepared for this, including: Oatmeal M&M, Lemon, Lucky Charm, and Oreo. Jennifer Painter, ProStart advisor, said “The Churro Cookies were the most challenging because the frosting is kind of a pain.”
The cooking classes aren’t making the cookies just for fun, they are also getting paid to do so. Hodges wanted to make sure that the classes were getting paid for their time and baking. All the money they are making is going to FCCLA as well as the ProStart class. Michael Moorman is involved in student council and he has contributed a lot in making this happen! Moorman is a freshman at LHS. “I like to bring joy to the student body as much as possible, so I feel like Bunny Bingo is really good and beneficial. It sparks joy in both teachers and students alike, which makes all the hard work that goes into it well worth it,” says Moorman.
Moorman enjoys being a part of the student council mostly because of all the friends and connections he has made. He said, “They have such a welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel important and like you are on a team, which you are.” In Moorman’s future he plans to be a part of student council all 4 years of high school, he also plans on running for student body positions and even a district spot in the next four years. As Easter break gets closer students have been getting antsy for the long weekend and Bunny Bingo is the perfect way to start the break.