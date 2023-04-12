Laurel High’s La Cuisine and Pro Start classes have been working hard for the last month preparing cookies for Bunny Bingo. Bunny Bingo has become a tradition at Laurel High School. Every year on the last day of school before Easter break the whole school plays bingo for a chance to win a cookie. Student Council used to buy the cookies they gave out to the winners, but they decided it was a better idea for Laurel students to bake them instead! Not only are the cooking classes working hard to prepare, but the Student Council also makes sure everything is planned out and ready. When the day comes to play bingo Student Council members will be in charge of handing out the cookies at each cookie station.