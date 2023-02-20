Breakfast with Buddies Jodi Mackay Feb 20, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allison Mackay and Ada Farmer enjoy donuts provided by Red Rooster Kitchen at Breakfast with Buddies organized by the Laurel Elementary Parent Teacher Association. Jodi Mackay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allison Mackay and Ada Farmer enjoy donuts provided by Red Rooster Kitchen at Breakfast with Buddies organized by the Laurel Elementary Parent Teacher Association. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laurel Food Pta Breakfast Trending now Breakfast with Buddies Laurel meth dealer sentenced to three years in prison Making a splash with physics New boat validation decals required Noted author of bestseller 'Maid' to speak at MSU in Bozeman Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form