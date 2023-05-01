HELENA – With the high levels of snow and very warm temperatures this spring, boaters can expect high waters soon. The combination of high water and high expectations can be deadly when conditions are too extreme for safe boating.
It can be hard to put safety ahead of adventure when you've spent hours planning a boat trip, but sometimes the only safe choice is to stay off the water.
All water users should wear a well-fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved personal flotation device, or life jacket, when on and around the water. If you are in a boat or even near a rapidly flowing river, wear a life jacket – it could save your life. If you fall into cold water without a life jacket, you could drown in a matter of minutes.
There are times, especially for less experienced boaters and floaters, when the dangers aren't readily apparent until they've entered the water. Boaters should make a study of high-water hazards and be prepared to cope with dangers that may include:
debris in water
cold water
logs that get lodged together and block a boat’s ability to float through
bridge abutments that catch debris and create swirling waves
turbid, muddy water that makes other hazards in the water difficult or impossible to see
the possibility of capsizing and having to rescue yourself or others
boaters who get wet and need to be warmed quickly to prevent hypothermia
Here are some tips for navigating the dangers of high water:
Don't boat alone.
Make sure someone on shore knows where you plan to put in, take out and when you plan to return.
If the water at in a stage you wouldn't choose to swim in, then don't launch your boat either.
If you do launch, wear a well-fitted life jacket and, in rough waters, a helmet.
Boaters should not assume a river is the same as it was during a previous trip. Rivers change their channels, and new hazards, such as overhanging or broken tree branches and log jams, may exist.
Make it part of your plan to reschedule a trip if conditions deteriorate.