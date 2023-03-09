Dave Caserio will present an outdoor workshop on March 18 at Pictograph Cave State Park for writers and non-writers based on close observation of the natural world. He will also explore the historical, cultural, and geological background of the area.
The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the picnic grounds at the state park, which is located at 3401 Coburn Road.
The goal of the class is to push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction, and personal reflection. Beginning with a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop, Caserio will enlist the expertise of a local guide for a short tour and orientation of the workspace, Pictograph Cave State Park. Afterward, writers will have a chance to wander and explore to find inspiration for their writing. At the end, participants will gather together and share their work in an informal workshop setting. Participation is limited. Call the park at 406-254-7342 to participate and to reserve your space in this workshop.
Caserio is the author of "This Vanishing" and "Wisdom For A Dance In The Street," and is co-editor for, "I Am Montana: Student Reflections on Identity and Place." He is part of Humanities Montana Conversations and the Young Poets program. Recent publications include, "Welcome to the Resistance: Poetry as Protest and "Unearthing Paradise: Montana Writers in Defense of Greater Yellowstone."