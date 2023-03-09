Dave Caserio

Dave Caserio

 Courtesy photo

Dave Caserio will present an outdoor workshop on March 18 at Pictograph Cave State Park for writers and non-writers based on close observation of the natural world. He will also explore the historical, cultural, and geological background of the area.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the picnic grounds at the state park, which is located at 3401 Coburn Road.