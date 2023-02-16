Billings Clinic press release - Two not-for-profit Montana-based health systems announced today that they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore uniting the two organizations into one integrated, independent, Montana-based health system. The goal of the combined entity will be to enhance access, service and quality health care for the region.

Billings Clinic and Logan Health share a commitment to providing high quality primary and complex care to patients across the rural frontier of Montana and northern Wyoming. “Our two organizations have a lot in common, as independent, physician-led health systems with deep roots in our communities and a commitment to rural health care. The health needs of our rural communities are unique, and we are excited to explore ways to serve our patients’ greatest challenges and raise the bar for health care in Montana and Wyoming together,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic CEO.