Billings Clinic press release - Two not-for-profit Montana-based health systems announced today that they have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore uniting the two organizations into one integrated, independent, Montana-based health system. The goal of the combined entity will be to enhance access, service and quality health care for the region.
Billings Clinic and Logan Health share a commitment to providing high quality primary and complex care to patients across the rural frontier of Montana and northern Wyoming. “Our two organizations have a lot in common, as independent, physician-led health systems with deep roots in our communities and a commitment to rural health care. The health needs of our rural communities are unique, and we are excited to explore ways to serve our patients’ greatest challenges and raise the bar for health care in Montana and Wyoming together,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic CEO.
Health systems across the country are facing unprecedented post-pandemic challenges, including increased expenses, workforce challenges, accelerating technology investment needs, and the urgent need to achieve health equity. By joining, the two geographically complementary organizations can be stronger together and better positioned to adapt to the rapidly changing health care environment, sustain and grow services, and meet the needs of local families.A definitive agreement for the new, Montana-based organization is expected this spring with a goal to have all details and approvals finalized as early as this summer.
Logan Health is a not-for-profit, 622-bed health system in Montana. While the main medical campus is located in Flathead County, Logan Health draws from a total service area covering 20 counties, nearly 50,000 square miles and a population of nearly 700,000. The health system consists of six hospitals, more than 68 provider clinics and a host of other health care services, including the nation’s first rural air ambulance service (A.L.E.R.T.), which it has maintained for more than 40 years. More information can be found at www.logan.org.
Billings Clinic is Montana’s largest independent health system. A not-for-profit organization led by a physician CEO, Billings Clinic is governed by a board of community members, nurses and physicians. At its core, Billings Clinic is a physician-led, integrated multispecialty group practice with a Level II trauma center. As a health system, Billings Clinic is affiliated with 18 hospitals and clinics in communities across Montana and Wyoming, along with four regional branch clinics. More information can be found at www.billingsclinic.com.