Gov. Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte helped celebrate the opening of the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area on Monday.

 Courtesy photo

RYEGATE, Mont. – Providing public access to over 100,000 acres of public land, Gov. Greg Gianforte celebrated Monday the grand opening of the Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area (WMA) to Montanans.

“It’s a great day in Montana as we celebrate unlocking over 100,000 acres of public land for folks to enjoy in the Big Snowy Mountains,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Not only are we opening access for hunters to pristine wildlife habitat, but also, we’re keeping the land available for cattle grazing to keep ranchers on the landscape. This is a win-win for Montana.”