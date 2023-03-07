In the challenging year the Benson family has had since losing Andrea Benson last summer, her daughters and husband are hoping to build something special in her honor.
Andrea’s husband Sydney is carrying on the strong tradition of softball in the Benson family, despite losing his wife. A fundraiser, “At Bat with Andrea,” will be held at the Carlton Depot on Monday, March 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event is the first in a series of events presented by the Carlton to benefit the Laurel community.
Sydney is hoping to raise enough funds to build a new batting cage at the softball field next to Woods Powr Grip and install a plaque with Andrea’s name on it.
Andrea Whitcanack Benson was on the very first fast-pitch softball team at Laurel High School. It was 1996, and Andrea was a senior in high school, finally getting to play high schooll fast-pitch. And they were good. The Locomotives were scheduled to play in the state championship game in Butte, but the game was rained out and never rescheduled. Still, that 1996 Locomotive team was hailed as state champs.
When Andrea started college at Montana State University, she ran into another lover of softball and baseball — Sydney, who had played legion baseball in his hometown of Scobey.
“My dad built a backstop for us in the yard,” Sydney said.
So baseball and softball became a theme in their courtship. When their two daughters — Josie and Addison — came along, the Bensons were thrilled to continue the tradition. Josie is a junior at LHS and Addison is a freshman. Sydney coaches the traveling softball team, the Billings Force. Josie and Addison love softball as much as their mom did and have played since they could hold a bat, Sydney said.
When Andrea passed away last summer, a memorial in her name was set up through Altana Federal Credit Union to go towards the Laurel Softball Complex. The dream is to building a complex with three fields and a concession area, similar to the setup at Stewart Park in Billings. And those plans aren’t being abandoned, but the reality is a field like that would cost millions, Sydney said.
“I talked to Trent Crookston and he said they do need a a new batting cage,” Sydney said. “The current one isn’t safe.”
Sydney hopes to raise enough money to construct that new batting cage and eventually build a new softball complex in Laurel. He knows that upgraded facilities will help build excitement for softball in Laurel. Sydney understands how important playing softball is, both on and off the field.
“Softball helps grow leaders, and helps the players learn to deal with things like loss,” Sydney said.