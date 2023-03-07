In the challenging year the Benson family has had since losing Andrea Benson last summer, her daughters and husband are hoping to build something special in her honor.

Andrea’s husband Sydney is carrying on the strong tradition of softball in the Benson family, despite losing his wife. A fundraiser, “At Bat with Andrea,” will be held at the Carlton Depot on Monday, March 13, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event is the first in a series of events presented by the Carlton to benefit the Laurel community.