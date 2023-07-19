The collection of asphalt material continues to be top priority for cleanup crews. Cleanup start times have been shifted to earlier in the morning to maximize the collection of materials and to prevent heat and hydration related safety concerns for crews on the water. The crews have reported they are able to collect asphalt material more easily in the cooler temperatures and then shift their focus to debris collection, including railroad ties, later in the day as temperatures increase. As of Tuesday evening, over 80,000 pounds of material has been collected thus far.
River and shoreline assessment crews have surveyed 35 miles downstream, flagging locations in need of asphalt material cleanup. While current cleanup efforts are focused closer to the derailment site, where crews have observed higher concentrations of materials, assessment will continue further downstream until an endpoint is established. Cleanup crews will continue to work downstream following the locations outlined by assessment teams and reports received from members of the public over the coming weeks. Unified Command thanks the public for continuing to report sightings of asphalt material. Environmental crews continue to look for impacted wildlife daily. On July 10, three killdeer birds were found dead, bringing the total confirmed impacted wildlife to eight. An additional killdeer chick was found alive and taken to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center in Bozeman for treatment.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/