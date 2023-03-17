On March 16, American Legion Auxiliary Post 123 announced the opening of its annual Poppy Poster contest for Laurel students. The competition gives participants the opportunity to present their best artwork devoted to the theme of remembering veterans, with a special emphasis on the Flanders Field poppy. On May 26, American Legion Auxiliary posts around the world will distribute the iconic red poppies that symbolize the sacrifices made by those who paid the ultimate price for freedom. They also serve as a reminder to support those who made it home. National Poppy Day takes place on the Friday before Memorial day each year.
Contest entries must be presented on an 11" X 14" poster board, and must contain the words American Legion Auxiliary, as well as a graphic depiction of the Flanders Field poppy. A full list of contest rules is available at www.legion-aux.org/national-poppy-poster-contest. Entries must be returned to the student's school office by May 1.
Home school students are welcome to participate in the contest, and can turn in their entries at the Laurel Outlook office, located at 415 East Main Street.
Contest entries are divided into divisions based on grade and location. There will be prizes for the first three places in each division. Local winners will move on to compete at the state level, and winners from that contest will proceed to the national competition.