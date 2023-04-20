As the timeline for completion of the Laurel Splash Park draws near, members of the Splash Park Committee announced a generous donation from Altana Federal Credit Union in the form of a $5,000 contribution to the project. This latest donation comes as crews are working on preparing the space for the new water feature that will replace Laurel's much-loved but heavily weathered swimming pool. Since City officials announced plans to install the new Splash Park, local businesses and individuals have raised nearly $150,000 toward the project. Almost $100,000 of that amount comes from the Billie Riddle Trust Fund, which was donated to the city in the early 2000's for the specific purpose of building a new pool. 

When the project is complete, kids of all ages will enjoy cooling off on hot days at The Billie Riddle Splash Park, a homage to Riddle's legacy.

altana donation

Brett Renier, Cheryl Hill, Sabrina Yates, Tricia Johnson, Cami Nelson, and Amy Mullaney present Altana's Splash Park donation.
pool

The old pool is being filled in to provide a base for the Laurel Splash Park.