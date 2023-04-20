As the timeline for completion of the Laurel Splash Park draws near, members of the Splash Park Committee announced a generous donation from Altana Federal Credit Union in the form of a $5,000 contribution to the project. This latest donation comes as crews are working on preparing the space for the new water feature that will replace Laurel's much-loved but heavily weathered swimming pool. Since City officials announced plans to install the new Splash Park, local businesses and individuals have raised nearly $150,000 toward the project. Almost $100,000 of that amount comes from the Billie Riddle Trust Fund, which was donated to the city in the early 2000's for the specific purpose of building a new pool.
When the project is complete, kids of all ages will enjoy cooling off on hot days at The Billie Riddle Splash Park, a homage to Riddle's legacy.
Laurel Chamber of Commerce treasurer and Splash Park Committee member Amy Mullaney says that she reached out to Altana President Brett Reneir seeking funds for the park.
"We were in signing some other paperwork and I just asked if he thought Altana would be interested in donating to the Splash Park," says Mullaney.
A week later Mullaney got good news. After speaking with the president of the Billings branch, Reneir told Mullaney that they had a $5,000 check waiting.
Mullaney has done a lot of footwork in the drive to procure funds for the project, but she is not one to take all of the credit. She is quick to point out the hard work that all members of the Splash Park Committee are doing, as well as numerous donations from local business owners and individuals in the community. As far as fundraising goes, Mullaney says that perseverance is one of the keys to success.
"It takes a really proactive group to not burn out, but to keep pushing forward," says Mullaney.
Members of the Splash Park Committee include Laurel Chamber of Commerce executive director Cami Nelson, Front Porch owner Sheryl Hill, Laurel Montana Community Foundation director John Rutt, and Laurel Public Works director Matt Wheeler.