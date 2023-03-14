Aloma Jess, an English teacher at LHS, has decided to make English class a little more interesting for the sophomores. Recently, all 10th graders have been reading Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Jess informed all the students that they should bring a toga (bed sheet) to class to reenact Caesar’s famous funeral. The characters involved in the play included Mark Antony, Brutus, and a dead Julius Caesar. Any student that brought a toga could volunteer to act as one of the characters.
The actresses and actors had all the lines of the original funeral, and they stood behind a podium while they made their speeches about Caesar’s death. The people who volunteered to play Brutus and Antony had to act very well in order to put out the same energy as the original play. Antony had to act very angry and betrayed, while Brutus had to act noble and rightful. Whoever played Caesar had to do a very good job of staying still, and not laughing while they were wrapped in bloody sheets in front of their classmates; to make the play seem as realistic as possible. They even carried Caesar wrapped in the sheet and set him in front of everybody on the table while they talked, just like the original. The audience in the class sat at their desks and acted like the plebeians, or the people of Rome. When asked why Jess chose to have her students reenact the funeral, she said, “I wanted to show my students that there are two different ways to make a powerful speech. Antony’s speech was purely based on emotion, while Brutus’s speech was strictly derived from logic and fact.”
Jess also mentioned that she wanted to give the students an opportunity to view the funeral and the speeches in-person, rather than just reading about them in a textbook. This way, the performance would be much more powerful.