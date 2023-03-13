On Tuesday, February 28 Laurel High School’s junior class went on a field trip to Alberta Bair Theater (ABT). Each year ABT puts on various performances for different grade levels, which are separate from their night time performances. This allows students and teachers from around Montana to view and experience ABT during school as an educational and entertaining experience. This year ABT hosted The Acting Company who performed their own spinoff of the classical play “The Three Musketeers” novel by Alexandre Dumas père, published in French as Les Trois Mousquetaires in 1844.
In the classical story of “The Three Musketeers,” a young man named D'Artagnan comes to Paris to follow his dreams. There he befriends Three Musketeers: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. The four attempt to prevent the Cardinal's plans to turn the king against his queen. These Musketeers bring D'Artagnan on a long journey to protect the kingdom. The Three Musketeers help D’Artagnan achieve his life-long dream of becoming a Musketeer himself.
The Acting Company applied their own modern twist on the traditional story. The play consisted of classical era costumes, setting, and themes, but also implemented modern culture. Junior student Madie Hill commented, “I really liked some of the more modern music and concepts.” Nancy Robinson, a Laurel High School English teacher said, “Although I like the book, above all, the play was much better than the movie and the modern spinoff on the old-time literature was very entertaining and creative.” As preparation, juniors were able to view a film adaptation of the film to get a better grasp of the plot and how the classic tale was portrayed both in the traditional sense and in the contemporary sense.
“This play was enjoyed amongst most due to the relatable-ness of the actors and script writers,” Kyle Kennah stated. Other juniors enjoyed the modern twist on a classic that they had never experienced before in person.
Overall, this version of The Three Musketeers amused many students, teachers, and other guests. The drama performed by The Acting Company was very creative and was most certainly a worthwhile production.