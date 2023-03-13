'The Three Musketeers'

The cast of 'The Three Musketeers'

 Photo by Carol Rosegg

On Tuesday, February 28 Laurel High School’s junior class went on a field trip to Alberta Bair Theater (ABT). Each year ABT puts on various performances for different grade levels, which are separate from their night time performances. This allows students and teachers from around Montana to view and experience ABT during school as an educational and entertaining experience. This year ABT hosted The Acting Company who performed their own spinoff of the classical play “The Three Musketeers” novel by Alexandre Dumas père, published in French as Les Trois Mousquetaires in 1844.

In the classical story of “The Three Musketeers,” a young man named D'Artagnan comes to Paris to follow his dreams. There he befriends Three Musketeers: Athos, Porthos, and Aramis. The four attempt to prevent the Cardinal's plans to turn the king against his queen. These Musketeers bring D'Artagnan on a long journey to protect the kingdom. The Three Musketeers help D’Artagnan achieve his life-long dream of becoming a Musketeer himself.