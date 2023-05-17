Smoke from wildfires in Canada settled over Miles City early Wednesday morning. The above photo shows the heavy smoke hanging over the Yellowstone River. Those sensitive to smoke should remain indoors. According to fire.airnow.gov the air quality in Miles City is considered unhealthy.
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future.
As of 9 a.m., particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are very unhealthy and particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre, Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson Falls are moderate.
No Mow May is an environmental campaign that encourages people to refrain from mowing their lawns during the month of May. The aim of the campaign is to promote biodiversity and provide a habitat for pollinators such as bees, butterflies, and other insects.
More info can be found here. https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/