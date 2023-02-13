The end of January is always hectic for the Laurel Speech, Drama, and Debate team. As the season began in October, it finally found its way to a close over the last two weeks of the month. When it comes to defending their state title the Laurel Speech Drama Debate team takes no chances, and their efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed as Laurel kept claim to their title with a three-peat.
The Eastern A Divisional tournament, held on January 21, was hosted in Livingston at Park High School. With tension and stress at an all-time high, the competitors needed to give their all in order to bring home the hardware. And bring home the hardware they did. Both the Speech and Debate and the Drama team were crowned Divisional champions and 48 of 52 members of the team qualified for state, which is no easy feat. The excitement lasted only a few moments before getting back into the zone to attend the State tournament in Sidney.
The State tournament was held in Sidney on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28. All of the season's trials and hardships that came with competing all led to the ending at State. So, with heads held high and their best feet forward the Drama team truly showed that they were one of the best in the state. For the third year in a row, the Drama team clinched the State title and the Speech and Debate team placed third.
State is arguably one of the toughest meets that the students will participate in, with the stakes as high as ever and no room for poor performance. The preparation for this competition was definitely the most out of all of the tournaments that the SDD team had to prepare for, as the East and West come together to fight.
The Locomotives were indeed fueled and ready to fight the competition. The final placements speak for themselves. In Policy Debate, Simon Bickel and Everett Hilliard placed third. In Public Forum Debate: Brennen Corey and Chase McLean placed third; Jahmila Gutierrez and Aidan peers placed fifth; and Kaitlin Koch and Ryne Clausen placed eighth. Shae Goeke took fourth place in Extemporaneous Speaking; Tazia Brester took fourth place in Memorized Public Address. Bridgit Block fought her way to a fifth place finish in Humorous Interpretation, while Sofia Schatakischwili and Madison Nevin placed sixth and seventh in Dramatic Interpretation, respectively. Sophia Mattson spoke her way to a sixth place finish in Original Oratory. On the Drama side of the team, Emmersyn Thomas placed seventh in Pantomime with Hailey Vondal also placing third. Ava Arrowsmith and Katie LeBrun brought home second place in Classical Theater. Dramatic Theater was also full of Locomotive placers: Madison Bratton and Serena Miller in second; Hailey Vondal and Logan Vondal placed fourth; and Katie LeBrun and Abigail Molm finished in fifth. Madison Bratton and Abigail Molm placed eight and fourth, respectively in Dramatic Solo and Caitlyn Morgan finished second in Humorous Solo. Humorous Theater also had a large Laurel presence when Dellyn Bailey and Logan Vondal placed seventh; Ethan Chatwood and Alex Hughes placed sixth; and Ava Arrowsmith and Bergen Handegard placed fifth.
Last, but not least, Laurel High School had three event champions. Rachel Thompson was the Class A State Champion in Pantomime. Alyssa Arneson and Alex Hughes placed first in Classical Theater, and Bergen Handegard humored her way to a first-place finish in Humorous Solo.
In addition, two Laurel coaches were nominated for Coach of the Year. Kim Moody was nominated for Speech Coach of the Year, and Doug Andersen was nominated for Drama Coach of the Year. The award will be given in March at the Montana Forensics Education Association conference.