The end of January is always hectic for the Laurel Speech, Drama, and Debate team. As the season began in October, it finally found its way to a close over the last two weeks of the month. When it comes to defending their state title the Laurel Speech Drama Debate team takes no chances, and their efforts certainly didn’t go unnoticed as Laurel kept claim to their title with a three-peat.

The Eastern A Divisional tournament, held on January 21, was hosted in Livingston at Park High School. With tension and stress at an all-time high, the competitors needed to give their all in order to bring home the hardware. And bring home the hardware they did. Both the Speech and Debate and the Drama team were crowned Divisional champions and 48 of 52 members of the team qualified for state, which is no easy feat. The excitement lasted only a few moments before getting back into the zone to attend the State tournament in Sidney.