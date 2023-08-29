local Aug 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Laurel Garden Club completes many projects in the city, including this garden in front of the Laurel Chamber of Commerce. Photo By Torrey Anderson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel Garden Club seeking new members. Page 2 Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries George Duane Ruff and Phyllis Nadine (Jordan) Ruff James Frederick Whitford Carole J. Zundel Joseph Wayne Russell Edward Otto Steffans Former Laurel teacher, AD Joe Russell dies at 84 James Michael (Mike) Cantrell More Obituaries