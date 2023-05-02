Laurel School Election results May 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Laurel School Election results are as follows: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Jerry Simons Monty Cherry Melanie Beth Kanuit Jean Carroll Thompson Larry Bales Richard Linger Williams Dorothy Virginia Smith More Obituaries Poll Do you plan of planting a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back