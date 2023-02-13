The following represent a portion of the calls responded to by officers from the Laurel Police Department between Jan. 31 and Feb. 11. Unless otherwise indicated, all cases are considered under investigation. Anyone with information about these or other crimes is encouraged to call the LPD at 628-8737. The department also has several pictures of persons of interest posted on their Facebook page. Anyone with information about these individuals may also contact the LPD.
Jan. 31
At 2:42 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of 3rd Avenue to investigate a report of a theft centered around falsification of a pawn ticket. A resident reported that someone known to them had stolen and pawned several firearms. A suspect was identified and the firearms were recovered. The suspect acted in violation of a probation agreement. A felony arrest warrant is pending.
Feb. 1
At 12:14 p.m., police investigated a report of a theft involving a stolen credit card on the 100 block of South Bernhardt Road. A suspect has been identified and an arrest is pending
At 3:50 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street to investigate a report of a disorderly male. A 32 year-old male, Zackory James Wajer, was jailed. The male acted in violation of a probation agreement.
Feb. 2
At 2:32 a.m., a disturbance was reported on the 600 block of 8th Avenue. The caller reported that a relative