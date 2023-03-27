Laurel High School celebrates Prom 2023 Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Prince & Princess are Jace Buchanan and Mia Andersen. Photo by Kim Moody The Prom King and Queen are Wesley Tschacher and Savannah Haug. Photo by Kim Moody Prom candidates from left: Tyler King, Kincade Flesch, Mia Andersen, Jace Buchanan, Wesley Tschacher, Savannah Haug, Lyndsay Koch, Camden Johnson, Madison Nevin, and Mya Maack. Photo by Kim Moody Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Despite snow piling up over the weekend, Laurel High School students celebrated their prom.Prince & Princess are Jace Buchanan and Mia AndersenKing & Queen are Wesley Tschacher and Savannah HaugProm royalty candidates: Tyler King, Kincade Flesch, Mia Andersen, Jace Buchanan, Wesley Tschacher, Savannah Haug, Lyndsay Koch, Camden Johnson, Madison Nevin, Mya Maack. You can reach Jaci Webb at 406-628-4412 or news@laureloutlook.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Heraldry Politics Ballet Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Michael Patrick Pulliam Sharon Kay Snow Beverly Jody Frank Dale J. Degele John Berg Robert 'Bob' Lorenzen Sr. Robert 'Bob' Kappel More Obituaries Poll Are you expecting to receive a refund this year from the IRS when you file your taxes or do you owe money? You voted: Refund from IRS Owe the IRS Vote View Results Back