Laurel Football Sep 12, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Laurel’s quarterback Tanner Schwend looks for a receiver. Photo by Kathleen Linger Photo by Kathleen Linger Laurel celebrates a big play against Hardin. Photo by Kathleen Linger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Locomotives Football Team got a big win over Hardin, 40-0. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries George Duane Ruff and Phyllis Nadine (Jordan) Ruff James Frederick Whitford Carole J. Zundel Joseph Wayne Russell Edward Otto Steffans Former Laurel teacher, AD Joe Russell dies at 84 James Michael (Mike) Cantrell More Obituaries