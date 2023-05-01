Jenny Harris, Josh and Kari Harris, Justin and Alyssa Harris, Alaina Harris, Katie Harris.
Q: What does it mean to you personally to be the Salutatorian at your school?
It is a great accomplishment to be one of the top students in my school. It is rewarding to see all of the hard work I have put into the past years pay off.
Q: At what point in your schooling did you set out to be a top student in Joliet?
Since my freshman year I always knew that being in the top of my class was likely. I enjoyed taking harder classes to challenge myself so that advanced my placement. I didn’t strive to be in the top of my class until about my junior year when I realized I was in the running
Q: What is your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school has always been science. Specifically biology and plant sciences. In eighth grade I started doing Agronomy through FFA. This piqued my interest in plants. Since then I have learned as much as I can about biology and plants.
Q: What has been your biggest challenge in school and how did you overcome it?
The biggest challenge in school has probably been my senior year. Although many take it easy in their senior year, I did not want to do that. I challenged myself with the classes I took to reach my full potential. Although the work is not hard, trying to balance school and extracurricular activities has become my largest challenge.
Q: What are you most proud of?
I am probably most proud of my accomplishments in FFA. In FFA I have competed at Nationals twice. The first time I competed in floriculture and the following year I competed in agronomy. Both of these were very rewarding because my team worked hard to be the best in the state and to move onto nationals.
Q: Who is your biggest role model and why?
My biggest role model is probably my parents. They have always helped me out through school. They have taught me to be kind and humble and to not take things for granted. My parents have always been there for and will continue to be there for me.
Q: What is one interesting fact about yourself that might surprise people.
An interesting fact about myself is that I love arranging flowers and arranged my brother’s wedding flowers.
Q: What words of advice do you have for younger classmen?
The best words of advice for younger classmen are to push your limits and find what you are passionate about. Also, make sure that you enjoy high school because it flies by.