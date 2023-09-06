Joliet Cheerleaders Sep 6, 2023 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joliet cheerleaders are pictured Back row from left: Dani Diorio, Whalyn Ward, Charlee Barnes. Front row from left: Aurora Hurst, Bailey Shettel and Gracie Hall. They are coached by Amber O'Rourke. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joliet cheerleaders are pictured Back row from left: Dani Diorio, Whalyn Ward, Charlee Barnes. Front row: Aurora Hurst, Bailey Shettel and Gracie Hall. They are coached by Amber O'Rourke. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries George Duane Ruff and Phyllis Nadine (Jordan) Ruff James Frederick Whitford Carole J. Zundel Joseph Wayne Russell Edward Otto Steffans Former Laurel teacher, AD Joe Russell dies at 84 James Michael (Mike) Cantrell More Obituaries